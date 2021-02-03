NEW PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami) – You can tell he’s a true Florida man through and through just by looking at him.

Unfortunately, this Florida man found himself in some legal trouble for allegedly misusing 911, according to authorities in Pasco County.

Matthew Leatham, 22, of New Port Richey, a suburb of Tampa, sports a state of Florida tattoo right in the center of his forehead.

When he didn’t have a ride home around 4:00 a.m. on January 31, he called 911 and reportedly cursed at a dispatcher, who gave him the nonemergency phone number for future reference, according to WFLA.

A responding deputy offered to call a taxi, but Leatham said he did not have money and began walking, WFLA reported.

Leatham then called 911 a second time to ask for a ride, and that’s when the officer arrested Leatham, who was found to have marijuana in his possession.

He was charged with misuse of the 911 system and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, according to Pasco County online booking records.

He was released after posting $300 bail.