MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The founder of Hossana 4 youth, Angine Kenon was horrified when she learned what happened to the FBI agents who were shot and killed on Tuesday morning while serving a warrant.

Kenon deals with victims of child molestation and sexual abuse.

“My heart just dropped because who would have known you have someone that dangerous with that much deception living within your community, said Kenon.

“Yesterday, their whole stance just showed the brave, support and that’s what the community needs to give back to them and embrace them with hugs and their heroic nature,” she added.

Kenon calls the fallen agents heroes.

“They’re nothing but HEROS. That’s the only way to put it. You put yourself on the line for someone else. That’s a heroic nature. What they displayed and what the FBI agents are going is heroic,” Kenon said.

FBI Special agent Laura Schwartzenburger and her colleague special agent Daniel Alfin lost their lives while serving a warrant in connection with a child pornography case on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, FBI Special Agent in charge George Piro said, “This is a very dark day for the FBI.”

“It takes an incredibly special person to answer the call and do the heroic work of an FBI special agent,” he added.

Agent Schwartzenburger leaves behind a husband and two children. Agent Alfin is survived by his wife and child.

Kenon said she was especially touched hearing their stories outside of work.

“They have their own families, yet they’re concerned about ours and our community, so that really touched Hosanna,” added Kenon.

Click here to find out more about Hosanna 4 youth.