MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officials said one person had to be taken to a local hospital following a Florida Highway Patrol-involved shooting near Aventura on Wednesday afternoon.
An FHP spokesperson said the shooting on West Dixie Highway and NE 186th Street.
Officials said the FHP trooper was not injured, but one suspect was wounded.
The wounded person was transported to Aventura Hospital, where his condition is not known.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.