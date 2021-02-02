FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two FBI agents were shot and killed uesday morning as they attempted to serve a warrant in Sunrise.

They have been identified as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

“Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery,” said FBI Director Chris Wray in a statement.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were the 36th and 37th FBI agents to die in the line of duty.

Three other FBI agents were injured. Two are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center. The third did not require hospitalization.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the Reflections development at 10100 Reflections Boulevard West.

“A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case,” according to a statement by the FBI.

Police and fire rescue personnel from a number of agencies including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Davie police, Sunrise police, Pembroke Pines police, Miramar police, and Lauderhill Fire Rescue raced to the scene to provide assistance.

A Miami Herald source said the suspected gunman barricaded himself for several hours before he shot and killed himself. The FBI has confirmed the suspect is dead.

Around 10:30 a.m., a group of officers stood at the door of Broward Health Medical Center and saluted as the flag-draped body of one of the fallen agents was lifted into a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue vehicle. A long police motorcade then escorted it to the medical examiner’s office.

WATCH: Police Escort Of Fallen FBI Agent To Medical Examiner’s Office

Flags at the FBI Miami Field Office in Miramar are being flown at half-staff. The building is named after Benjamin P. Grogan and Jerry L. Dove Federal Building in honor of two Miami-based FBI Special Agents killed in the line of duty on April 11, 1986.