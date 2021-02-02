  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Sunrise, Sunrise Shooting

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Gunfire erupted when the FBI, assisted by officers from several police departments, went to serve a warrant in Sunrise early Tuesday morning.

Sunrise police said an FBI agent was shot while attempting to serve the warrant at North Nob Hill Road and Northwest 44th Street.

Chopper4 over the scene off Nob Hill Road spotted a large police presence. Police are urging people to stay out of the area.

Police did not say how the agent is doing or if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Trending On CBSMiami.com
Super Bowl LV Coverage To Leverage Innovative Technology In Broadcast
‘She’s Demeaning My Son’s Memory’: Linda Beigel Schulman, Mother Of Parkland Victim After Private Conversation With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return

CBSMiami.com Team