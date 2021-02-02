SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Gunfire erupted when the FBI, assisted by officers from several police departments, went to serve a warrant in Sunrise early Tuesday morning.
Sunrise police said an FBI agent was shot while attempting to serve the warrant at North Nob Hill Road and Northwest 44th Street.
Chopper4 over the scene off Nob Hill Road spotted a large police presence. Police are urging people to stay out of the area.
*Alert*
There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.
Please use an alternate route.
— Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021
Police did not say how the agent is doing or if anyone else was hurt.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Trending On CBSMiami.com
Super Bowl LV Coverage To Leverage Innovative Technology In Broadcast
‘She’s Demeaning My Son’s Memory’: Linda Beigel Schulman, Mother Of Parkland Victim After Private Conversation With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return