MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coldest night of the year is expected Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s and a few spots may even dip down to the upper 30s briefly.

Lows Tuesday morning dropped to the low 50s and upper 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade and low 60s across the Keys.

It will remain chilly and windy but also sunny with highs only in the low 60s. Then tonight, even colder with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the lower 40s.

With the wind chill, it will feel like the upper 30s for some inland areas on Wednesday morning. It will be the coldest air of the season and the coldest temperatures in about a year.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

It will still be chilly Thursday morning with lows in the low 50s and highs near 70 degrees.

Friday morning, it will be in the upper 50s and highs will be a bit milder in the upper 70s.

Warmer by Saturday as highs reach the upper 70s. It will be breezy with the chance for spotty showers. Sunday the rain chance will be a bit higher due to another cold front on the way.