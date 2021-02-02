MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son Scott Beigel was killed ushering students to safety in the Parkland school shooting in 2018, says she had a private conversation with controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after learning Greene called the shooting a “false flag” operation prior to her election to Congress.

Schulman said she spoke with Green on Saturday. She says Greene told her she doesn’t believe major school shootings were staged but refuses to say so in public.

Schulman says Greene’s dishonesty is disrespectful.

“She’s demeaning my son’s memory and she’s demeaning the memory of all the other children from Parkland and Sandy Hook and it’s wrong,” said Schulman. “There is nothing to gain by making up stories especially at the expense of people who have lost their loved ones. Okay. She has nothing to gain by lying about it. Nothing at all.”

Greene has been strongly criticized for her supportive online posts about assassinating Democratic leaders, which have now been deleted, and for her hounding of David Hogg, a survivor of the mass school shooting in Parkland. The video of that incident went viral on social media last week.

Shulman said she wants Greene to find her conscience and admit the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead, was not a hoax manufactured by the media to take away gun rights.

“You’re a mother, man up or woman up, whatever you want to say and tell the truth. Tell everybody what you told me.”

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

When asked whether she thinks Greene should be in Congress, Schulman replied, “I’m not politician. I’m just a mom whose son was murdered 1,084 days ago. It’s really not for me to say but I will you that unless she comes forward and unless she acknowledges that the massacre wasn’t staged and it’s not a false flag and that it was real and it really did happen and all of these people were murdered, she has no right to have anything to do with education.”

WATCH: Linda Beigel Schulman Interview here

Greene is slated to sit on the House Education and Labor and Budget Committee, however, South Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is introducing a resolution to prohibit Greene from sitting on any House committees. The resolution was joined by Representative Ted Deutch, who represents Parkland.

Deutch puts the responsibility on Republican House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy’s office has said he’s meeting with Greene later this week but there’s no indication whether he will take any action.