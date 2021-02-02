MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced he’s stepping down as CEO.

Bezos, who grew up in South Florida and attended Miami Palmetto High School, started the company 30 years ago.

In a message to staff on Amazon’s blog, Bezos announced he’ll transition to be executive chair of the Amazon board in the fall.

Bezos said the move will allow him to “stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but all have the time and energy I need to focus on” other projects, including The Washington Post, his space program Blue Origin and other endeavors.

“I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have,” he wrote.

A year ago, Bezos pledged $10 billion to fight climate change, giving grants to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect the Earth.

Amazon, which has a huge carbon footprint, has promised to only use renewable energy by 2030.

“Amazon couldn’t be better positioned for the future. We are firing on all cylinders, just as the world needs us to,” he wrote.

Andy Jassy will take over as the new CEO.