FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement is mourning the tragic loss of two FBI agents who died in a shootout early Tuesday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant in Sunrise.

“Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today. Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, were shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in Sunrise, Florida. Three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization,” according to a statement from FBI Director Chris Wray.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the Reflections development at 10100 Reflections Boulevard West.

Police and fire rescue personnel from a number of agencies including the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Davie police, Sunrise police, Pembroke Pines police, Miramar police, and Lauderhill Fire Rescue raced to the scene to provide assistance.

A Miami Herald source said the suspected gunman barricaded himself for several hours before he shot and killed himself. The FBI has confirmed the suspect is dead.

Around 10:30 a.m., a group of officers stood at the door of Broward Health Medical Center and saluted as the flag-draped body of one of the fallen agents was lifted into a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue vehicle. A long police motorcade then escorted it to the medical examiner’s office.

“Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery,” said Wray.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were the 36th and 37th FBI agents to die in the line of duty.

Flags at the FBI Miami Field Office in Miramar are being flown at half-staff. The building is named after Benjamin P. Grogan and Jerry L. Dove Federal Building in honor of two Miami-based FBI Special Agents killed in the line of duty on April 11, 1986.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these Agents and with the Agents wounded in today’s incident. At the time of the shooting, the Agents were carrying out a search warrant in the Miami, Florida area to seize evidence in connection with suspected possession of child pornography. These Agents were working to protect the most vulnerable in our society. FBIAA stands with the Agents’ families and pledges our support to them during this difficult time.”

Brian O’Hare, President of the FBI Agents Association President

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Our law enforcement family has suffered a tragic loss. My prayers are with their loved ones and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The men and women of the #MDPD stand with you. https://t.co/qg5Vgcg9HG — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) February 2, 2021

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony also posted on Twitter about the tragic loss.

“Today, our fellow FBI law enforcement brothers and sisters suffered an unimaginable tragedy while protecting our community. We offer our deepest condolences for the two brave agents who were killed and our healing prayers for those who were wounded.” – Sheriff Gregory Tony pic.twitter.com/plgrbNKtaX — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 2, 2021

US Senator Marco Rubio expressed his sadness in a strongly-worded statement. It said in part, “It serves as yet another reminder that the courageous members of our law enforcement community put their lives on the line every day to make our communities safer from the type of sick, depraved people who would exploit and prey on our children.”

Florida Senator Lauren Book, who is also a survivor of child sexual abuse, also issued a statement concerning the horrific shooting.

“Special Agent Dan Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were heroes among us, making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while working to keep children safe from sexual abuse and online exploitation — scourges amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community will never forget these agents’ bravery. We are safer because of their service.”