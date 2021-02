MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the first press conference since Tuesday morning’s tragic shooting, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro shared his profound sympathies and condolences for the families of the agents killed.

A truly shaken Piro called Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger heroes.

“It takes an incredibly special person to answer the call and do the heroic work of an FBI special agent. It requires self-sacrifice. It requires putting oneself in harm’s way not once, but again and again,” he said. “Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do to keep the American people safe.”

WATCH: FBI Press Conference On Fatal Shooting

Alfin is survived by his wife and one child, while Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.

Three other FBI agents were injured while serving a search warrant at the Reflections development at 10100 Reflections Boulevard West.

Two are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center, while the third did not require hospitalization.

The FBI has confirmed the gunman is dead.