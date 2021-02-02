  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brooke Shafer, Crime, FBI Agent Shot, Local TV, Miami News, Sunrise, Sunrise Shooting

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Two FBI agents were killed and three were wounded, following a shooting early Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in Sunrise, according to the FBI.

A statement released by the FBI say two wounded agents were hospitalized and are in stable condition. The third wounded agent remained on the scene.

The FBI is not releasing the names of the two fallen agents.

The FBI says the shooting took place around 6:00 a.m. in the area of 10100 Reflections Boulevard. “A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.”

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports they were serving the warrant as part of a child porn investigation.

Nob Hill Road is closed in both directions from Northwest 44th Street to Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police are urging people to stay out of the area.

A Miami Herald source says the suspected gunman barricaded himself for several hours before he shot and killed himself. The FBI has confirmed the suspect is dead.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a police motorcade escorted one of the fallen federal agents to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

WATCH: Police Escort Of Fallen FBI Agent To Medical Examiner’s Office

 

A number of law enforcement officers have gathered outside Broward Health Medical Center where the injured were taken.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

