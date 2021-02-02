MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The deaths of two FBI agents and wounding of three others in Sunrise on Tuesday is the deadliest FBI shooting in the last 35 years, which coincidentally was also in South Florida.

South Florida’s infamous “Miami Shootout”, between a group of agents and a pair of bank robbers took place on April 11, 1986.

The bloody shootout claimed the lives of Agents Ben Grogan and Jerry Dove in a gun battle with two heavily armed robbery suspects who were also killed.

Five other FBI agents were wounded in that shooting, which led the bureau to upgrade the weapons that agents carry. The bureau replaced .38-caliber revolvers with 9mm semi-automatic handguns.

‘Exemplified Heroism’, FBI Mourns Tragic Loss Of Special Agents Daniel Alfin, Laura Schwartzenberger Killed In Sunrise Shooting

The shooting took place in a formerly unincorporated region of Miami-Dade which is now Pinecrest.

The FBI named their Federal Office Building in Miramar the “Benjamin P. Grogan and Jerry L. Dove Federal Building” in 2015.

Ten years ago, Miami-Dade police detectives Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo were killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant at home in Miami.

Haworth and Castillo were members of a special police squad that went looking for the worst of the worst criminals. On January 20, 2011, their target was Johnny Simms, a career criminal wanted for murder.

When the detectives knocked on the door of Simms’ mother, she let them in. But as soon as Haworth entered the house, Simms burst through a bedroom door and began firing – even though his own mother was in the line of fire. Simms shot Haworth in the head and then as he ran out the front door shot and killed Castillo. Simms was killed himself a few seconds later by Oscar Plasencia, another detective from the warrants squad.

In 2004, Broward Sheriff’s Detective Todd Fatta was shot and killed while serving a search warrant at the Fort Lauderdale home of a registered sex offender.