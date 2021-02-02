FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has declared a one-day cold weather emergency for Tuesday as the National Weather Service predicts low temperatures overnight, including wind chill, to dip down to the upper 30’s to low 40’s.
The emergency declaration will open shelters for the homeless looking to get out of the cold.
Homeless persons are advised to report to the Salvation Army, located at 1445 West Broward Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale no later than 5:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for transportation or access to special cold-night shelters:
If the weather forecast changes to predict warmer or colder conditions, cold weather emergency shelter nights may be canceled or extended.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Super Bowl LV Coverage To Leverage Innovative Technology In Broadcast
- Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return
- Police Identify Keshawn McLean As Gunman Who Shot Three People In South Beach
If you have questions or need additional information on the Homeless plan for your area, contact the Homeless Helpline at 954-563-4357