MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are trying to figure out who opened fire and why after three people were shot on South Beach.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Arriving officers found three people who had been shot. The two men were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one was listed as stable, the other was in critical condition.

A woman, who had been grazed by a bullet, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Cellphone video captured the shooting. In the video, a man in front of The Licking restaurant walks forward and appears to be yelling at someone when a man in front of him starts shooting.

Video: Shooting in South Beach last night on Washington Ave. Three people shot, one is critically hurt. Miami Beach pd is looking for a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jaguar, that drove away from the scene. (📹 from Instagram: BluePrint Marketing Group) @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/EXesjBz8rx — Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) February 1, 2021

People inside the restaurant hid under tables when they heard the shooting outside.

“At the scene, we located at least two types of shell casings which the preliminary information leads us to believe there was an exchange of gunfire,” said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

Detectives are currently looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Jaguar that fled the scene occupied by three males.

“We do believe folks who were in the area may have information, so we’re urging you to call the police or Crime Stoppers,” said Rodriguez.

People can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) contact them online at crimestoppersmiami.com/.