MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix is facing public backlash after the Wall Street Journal published a report over the weekend saying that the heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain helped fund the Trump rally that preceded the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the journal, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones helped arrange a commitment of $300,000 from Julie Jenkins Fancelli.

Her money paid for the lion’s share of the roughly $500,000 rally at the Ellipse where Trump spoke.

In a statement posted to twitter, Publix said Fancelli is not an employee or involved in business operations.

The company said it can’t comment on her actions, adding that the violence at the Capitol was a national tragedy.

“The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets,” the company wrote.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Fancelli said, “I am a proud conservative and have real concerns associated with election integrity, yet I would never support any violence, particularly the tragic and horrific events that unfolded on January 6th.”