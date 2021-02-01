MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A new survey ranks Miami as one of the top 10 cities for football fans to live and love the game.

WalletHub has released its 2021 Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans survey ahead of Super Bowl LV next weekend.

The survey compares more than 240 United States cities with at least one college or professional football team. They gathered their data using 21 key factors including the number of NFL and college football teams, stadium capacity and fan engagement.

Miami ranks No. 6 overall. It came in No. 8 for pro football and No. 11 for college football.

Miami also came in No. 5 for the lowest average ticket price for NFL games.

Other Florida cities that made the list include Tampa, coming in No. 24 overall, and No. 26 for pro football. Of course, Tampa is home to Super Bowl LV with its hometown team playing in the Big Game.

Jacksonville came in No. 32 overall and No. 29 for pro football.

The top five overall rankings was Pittsburgh, Dallas, Boston, Green Bay and New York.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.