MIAMI (CBSMiami) – February is Black History Month.
President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”.
CBS4 is committed to celebrating Black history in a series of special reports throughout February.
As seen through the camera lens, photojournalist David Agudelo shows us an exhibit “The Porch Is The Tree Is The Watering Hole” that looks at Fort Lauderdale’s historic Sistrunk neighborhood. It will be at the African-American Research Library through May.
