MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. low 70s across the Keys.

Some showers will move in later this morning due to a cold front on the way. The breeze will build throughout the day out the west and then eventually out of the northwest 15 to 25 miles per hour.

A Small Craft Advisory and Gale Watch is in effect through Tuesday due to the gusty winds and hazardous marine conditions.

Once the rain clears so will the skies. There will be a brief period of pleasant sunshine early Monday afternoon but by the evening you will notice a colder breeze developing. The breeze increases Monday night and continues to bring in colder air.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s along the coast, with inland areas dropping to the upper to mid 40. We’ve seen temperatures this cold this season but what will be different this time is the breeze. Strong west to northwest winds will continue all morning so the upper 40s will feel like the 30s with the wind chill. The breeze continues all day so despite sunshine temperatures will struggle to climb into the sixties.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It will be even colder by Tuesday night. Lows will drop to the low to mid-40s across much of South Florida and while Wednesday morning will be colder it will not be as windy.

Highs remain cool in the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sun. By Thursday morning we’ll wake up with the low 50s and highs will be milder in the low 70s.

Friday lows will be closer to normal in the low 60s and highs will climb to the upper 70s.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

