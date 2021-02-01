MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill police officer is recovering from minor injuries after being struck by a car at a hospital.
Early Sunday morning, a woman was shot in the parking lot of Vegas Cabaret in Lauderhill. She was then driven to Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lakes.
At the hospital, a male connected to the shooting ran to a waiting car when he saw Lauderhill police and Broward sheriff’s deputies approaching him.
The officers and deputies gave chase and in the process of taking him into custody, a Lauderhill Officer was struck by the car whose driver was attempting to help the man.
A sheriff’s deputy fired on the car which then drove off. It’s unknown if it was struck. The car is described as a newer model, orange or red Chevy Camaro with a temporary tag.
The woman injured in the parking lot shooting was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale in serious condition.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers.org.