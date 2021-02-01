MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis says shipments of COVId-19 vaccines to Florida have increased.

During a news conference at The Villages, the governor said doses will increase from had been 266,000 a week to 307,000 this week and in the weeks to come.

According to state records, 1,678,944 have been vaccinated in Florida. Of that 1,364,416 had received their first dose and 314,528 had received both doses.

Records show of the total number of people vaccinated, approximately 1.2 million were 65 and older have received at least one shot.

“So far, Florida has done a higher percentage of its vaccinations to senior citizens than any other state. We decided, as the first state in the country, to put seniors first, that has been our goal, that has been our policy, we haven’t waivered from that, and of course, many states are now following Florida to put seniors first,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis pushed back on claims of racial discrimination with his distribution plan and its reliance on Publix. He said the state is looking to partner with local churches to help.

