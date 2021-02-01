MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill man is under arrest for his alleged involvement in robbing a bank in Hollywood last Friday has caught.
Tevin S. Souffranc, 27, has been charged with armed carjacking. He was taken into custody the same day as the robbery.
The heist took place around 2:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch located at 1790 Sheridan Street
Nobody was hurt during the robbery.
The FBI has not released the amount of money, if any, which was taken.
If you recognize him, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
