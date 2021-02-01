MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,730 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,727,107 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 214 additional deaths, bringing the total to 27,129.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.39% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.14%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,303 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 31 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,905.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 373,423.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.72%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.44%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 788 new cases and 23 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,115.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 173,652 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.72% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.44%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 3 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,372 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 2.58% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.72%.