MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The latest winter storm to wallop the Northeast, is already causing flight delays and cancellations here in South Florida.

According to officials at Miami International Airport, 20 arrival and 22departure flights, either to or from New York area airports have already been cancelled Monday.

Those airports are JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. There are cancellations in and out of Boston as well.

There are also delayed departures to Washington, Dulles and 8 delayed arrivals from the Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington, D.C. area.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is also reporting about 51 flight cancellations overall. Impacted N.E. airports include JFK, Newark, Laguardia, Boston and Bradley in Connecticut.

Airport officials advise travelers to check with their airline for the most current flight status or rebooking information before heading to the airport

The large nor’easter is bringing snow and heavy winds to states in the Northeast.

Officials from New Jersey, New York and elsewhere are urging people to stay off the roads and announced public transit closings.

The winter weather prompted school districts to cancel-in person learning on Monday and many COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed and rescheduling appointments.

Train, bus and ferry service was suspended in many areas, including New Jersey and New York.

New Jersey transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti called conditions on the roads “dangerous,” and Gov. Phil Murphy warned high winds are likely to knock out electricity to people across the state heading into Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said a state of emergency is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday and urged everyone to stay off the roads.

De Blasio said the city may get 16 to 22 inches of snow before the storm is over.