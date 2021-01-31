MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station in northwest Miami Dade.
When police got to the scene at NW 17 Avenue and 95 Street, they found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A 7-year-old was also grazed by a bullet. The child was treated at the scene and released.
Trending On CBSMiami.com
FIU Researchers Train Dogs To Sniff Out COVID On Campus
‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return
Florida Commissioner Refuses To Quit After Pence Comments
Police also said a third victim arrived on his own to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is also listed in stable condition.
Police do not have a motive and are looking for those responsible.
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.