MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There seems to be a growing concern for individuals who already received their first COVID vaccine dose at Hard Rock Stadium but still need their second.
Some say they have not been contacted or missed a call to come and receive their second dose.
Officials are now making an exception at the appointment-only site.
“If you’re vaccinated at the Hard Rock Stadium test site, for your first dose, and either you missed the call or didn’t get your second appoint, if you come with your CDC shot card, no earlier than 21 days after your first shot, and your ID, you will receive your vaccine,” explained Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.
However, officials want to stress you do need an appointment for the first dose, otherwise you won’t receive it.