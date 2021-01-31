MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,788 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,721,377 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 120 additional deaths, bringing the total to 26,915.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.54% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.2%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,478 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 29 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,874.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 372,120.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.55%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.53%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 782 new cases and 10 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,092.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 172,864 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.54%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 37 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,369 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.15% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.96%.