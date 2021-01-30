MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police say they have arrested a man who pulled his vehicle up to three women on Friday morning and robbed one of them with a handgun that had a laser sight.

Police said it happened at around 7 a.m. when the victims were walking in the area of 15th Street.

The victims told police that a white car with loud music pulled up to them and a man with a handgun exited the car and attempted to rob them.

Police said the victims ran and their suspect, identified as Tajani Shepard, 29, of Fresno, California, was only able to rob one of the victims, taking her purse and cell phone.

Authorities said that following the robbery, a police cruiser was flagged down in the area of Collins Avenue and 41st Street by a man who reported that someone inside a white vehicle had pointed a gun at him.

The officer stopped the vehicle and later, the victims identified Shepard as the man who had robbed one of them.

Later, Shepard denied the robbery but admitted to being in possession of a gun with a laser sight that was in his vehicle.

Shepard was arrested and taken to the Turner Guildford Correctional Center.

He faces a charge of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.

A Miami Beach tourist reacted to the news by saying, “In general, I am always on alert, watch our surroundings and this makes you wanna carry an extra bottle of pepper spray. We took precautions. Don’t walk with extra stuff and we don’t wear welcome to Miami shirts.