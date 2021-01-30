MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 15,019 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,713,589 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 106 additional deaths, bringing the total to 26,795.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.46%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,505 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 28 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,845.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 370,642.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.72%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.80%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,373 new cases and 11 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,082.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 172,082 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.41% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.74%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 44 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,332 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.81% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.90%.