MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person died and two others had to be rushed to a local hospital following a Saturday morning crash in North Lauderdale.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies say the crash involving two vehicles happened at around 2:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of North State Road 7.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a van was struck by a sedan, as the driver of the van was making a turn.
Rescue officials said three people from both vehicles were taken to area hospitals and that one of those individuals died at the hospital.
Authorities did not release the condition of the individuals who survived the accident.
Traffic homicide detectives were investigating the crash.
