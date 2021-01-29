  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:COVID Memorial, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local memorial for victims lost to the COVID-19 pandemic has been vandalized, according to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

The congresswoman, who represents Florida’s 24th District, helped create the memorial cemetery at Simonhoff Park in Liberty City.

Wilson says the community is disappointed by the destruction of a sacred place, particularly for those still mourning the loss of their loved ones.

The tribute to the victims is made up of poster board tombstones.

Images from the memorial showed many of the tombstones had been knocked to the ground.

The park is located in the 1800 block of Northwest 54th Street.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

CBSMiami.com Team