MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local memorial for victims lost to the COVID-19 pandemic has been vandalized, according to Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

The congresswoman, who represents Florida’s 24th District, helped create the memorial cemetery at Simonhoff Park in Liberty City.

Wilson says the community is disappointed by the destruction of a sacred place, particularly for those still mourning the loss of their loved ones.

The tribute to the victims is made up of poster board tombstones.

Images from the memorial showed many of the tombstones had been knocked to the ground.

The park is located in the 1800 block of Northwest 54th Street.

