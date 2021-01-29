PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A scare sent several schools including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High into lockdown on Friday.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a threat was phoned concerning Westglades Middle School. As a result, the school was placed on Code Red lockdown and nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High was placed on Code Yellow lockdown as a precaution.
After sheriff’s deputies searched the campus, it was determined that the threat was a prank call and the all-clear was given. Students were allowed to return as the schools reverted to Code Green.
