MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter temperatures returned to South Florida on Friday morning with lows in the lower 50s across most of Broward and Miami-Dade. It was cool across the Keys too with the upper 50s and low 60s. Many areas were 15 to 18 degrees colder in comparison to Thursday.

It will be a beautiful, breezy day with highs in the low 70s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. A small craft advisory has been issued due to the strong winds and hazardous marine conditions.

Friday night will be chilly again as lows fall to the mid-50s inland and upper 50s near the coast.

Saturday we remain breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour possible. As the winds shift out the east, the afternoon highs will creep up a bit and be in the mid-70s. Saturday night lows will be cool in the low 60s.

The rain chance remains low through Sunday. With more of a southeast breeze, it will be milder with highs in the upper 70s.

A bit warmer through Monday with highs possibly near 80 degrees ahead of our next cold front. By next Tuesday morning, we’ll be waking up with lows near 50s degrees and highs only in the upper 60s.