By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vaccinations by appointment only for anyone 65 and older are being offered at Hard Rock Stadium, but officials are saying people without appointments are showing up, creating a traffic jam and longer wait times for those who actually have appointments.

Officials are reminding people to only show up at the site if they have an appointment.

Another problem officials say, is that the site is seeing people who have appointments showing up hours before their scheduled time.

  • Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-499-0840
  • The TTY number is 1-888-256-8918
  • CLICK HERE to check for available appointments
  • Additional appointments will open as the vaccine becomes available

People with appointments are advised not to arrive more than 30 minutes ahead of their scheduled time.
