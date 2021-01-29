MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 10,976 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,698,570 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 229 additional deaths, bringing the total to 26,685.

The single-day positivity rate was 14.46% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.6%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,010 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,817.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 368,137.

The single-day positivity rate was 14.77%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.00%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,018 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,071.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 170,709 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 13.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.83%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,288 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 11.17% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.93%.