MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, which has shut down a good portion of the cruise industry, on Friday Carnival Cruise Lines broke ground on the $195 million expansion of Terminal F, the company’s third terminal at PortMiami.

“Nine months ago the future of the industry was uncertain,” said, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Terminal F will serve passengers that will sail on the Carnival Celebration which is touted to be the largest carnival cruise line ship ever based in South Florida.

The prediction is that there will be plenty of customers/passengers who have a pent up demand to sail.

“We will be back, nothing like sitting,” said Commissioner Rebecca Sosa.

The Carnival Celebration will arrive in 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to set sail with passengers in March.

Good news for the Miami tourism economy, which has seen hotel occupancy drop by 50% and tourism traffic at Miami International Airport also down fifty percent.

Carnival will pay $120.3 million towards the expansion.

Additional funding for the 195 million will come from port fees.