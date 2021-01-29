  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Carl Hiaasen, Local TV, Miami Herald, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Herald opinion columnist and best selling novelist Carl Hiaasen is retiring from the paper in March.

Hiaasen has been at the Herald for 35 years and is best known for his wit and satire in his weekly opinion column.

The University of Florida graduate also worked as a general assignment reporter and for the paper’s investigative team.

He has also written several bestsellers, as well as, popular novels for young readers.

