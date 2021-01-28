MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An emotional mother is looking for justice after her daughter was shot and killed on Interstate-95 a year ago.

Her killer is still out there and now a local congresswoman is joining forces with the family to help find the shooter.

Melissa Gonzalez’s mom, Shiela Núñez was joined at police headquarters Wednesday by Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar.

Melissa was just 22-years old. She was a Florida International University graduate and an aspiring lawyer who was killed by a stray bullet.

Last year, she was shot and killed on the night of January 3. She was just about to take her law school exam.

“I have been suffering. My life is almost over. The only thing that can help a little bit is to find out what ended my daughter’s life,” said Núñez.

Congresswoman Elvira Salazar translated for Núñez and promised to do all she can, because, “she needs closure.”

Reward, in this case, has increased to $7,000.

Miami-Dade police is pleading with the public for someone to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.