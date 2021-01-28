MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front moved through South Florida on Thursday morning, with temperatures ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Cloudy morning skies will give way to more sun in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler as compared to Wednesday. Instead of the mid to upper 80s, highs of Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The breeze will build and humidity levels will drop.

A Red Flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service due to very dry conditions and gusty winds. The winds will increase out of the northwest 15 to 25 mph.

A Gale Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to hazardous marine conditions and rough seas.

Thursday night’s lows will fall into the upper 50s. It will be a chilly start Friday morning then highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the 50s, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. By Sunday we’ll wake up in the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.

Another cold front is forecast to move in early next week. By Tuesday our highs will only be in the upper 60s.