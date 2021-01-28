MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens family said their home is destroyed after a fire swept through it.

Three adults live in the home on NW 12th Avenue and two children, ages six and five months, were visiting.

A woman who lives there said the fire was started by a child who was playing with a lighter or matches.

The woman said she was sleeping in her room when her son yelled out something was on fire. She said she jumped up, saw the fire, and then ran out of the house to a neighbor to have them call 911.

“My son was still trying to put the fire out but it was too much, it was too big. I yelled for him to come out, come out, come out, and everything is gone. It’s ruined. We have nothing left,” she said.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

“If we were in a deep sleep it could have been much worse, thank God,” she added.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home. The woman said she hopes everyone now is reminded to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes.