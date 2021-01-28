MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah’s mayor is lashing out at the state, accusing the governor’s office of playing politics with vaccine distribution.

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez sent a letter to both Florida Senators and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart asking for help.

Hernandez said Hialeah paramedics and medical facilities are ready to vaccinate seniors but have not been provided with vaccines.

“There’s been arguments that Hialeah has not received these vaccines because there’s a problem with me and the governor. I don’t have a problem with the governor. How can I have a problem with a person I have not seen since the beginning of the coronavirus issue. A person that’s been disappearing from this community?” said Mayor Hernandez.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, City of Miami paramedics went to the Victoria Senior Apartments in Little Havana to distribute vaccines.

“This is all part of our journey that we started early last week in going to all the major senior citizen buildings throughout our city,” said Commissioner Joe Carollo.

“There has been again no contact with the state to work with the city to bring those vaccines to our citizens,” said Mayor Hernandez.

Hernandez said the state has not given them any vaccine to distribute to their seniors He said their fire department and local medical facilities are ready to go.

“We are the 5th largest city in the state of Florida and the one most affected and we have no communication and no help whatsoever from the Governor or his office,” Hernadez added.

He said Governor Ron DeSantis has politicized the issue.

Diaz-Balart’s office said. “We are more than eager to work with the City of Hialeah and the State of Florida to help the residents of Hialeah.” They’re waiting for more specifics. Sen Marco Rubio’s office pointed out that he “…led the Florida delegation in requesting additional vaccines from Operation Warp Speed officials.”

“If I could get those vaccines, give me 100,000 and I’ll show you how quickly we can do it in Hialeah,” said Hernandez.

So, as Hialeah continues to push to get the vaccine for their community, the city of Miami said they will continue their program as long as there are vaccines available.

In Miami Gardens, seniors were bussed to a community center to get their vaccinations. The city partnered with a local health care provider.

“The seniors in all of our senior homes in Miami Gardens have the vaccinations available,” said Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.