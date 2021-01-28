MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fans of the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will now need to take a visit to Miami Beach.
That’s because the city has partnered up with the popular botanical garden to create Fairchild Gardens on Lincoln Road.
Using their smartphone, visitors can take a self-guided tour, scanning up to 120 QR-coded signs to get more information on plants.
“Miami Beach produces special moments. Opportunities to see something you would see nowhere else, just wandering around,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “And if you think about this project… you realize that this is one of those moments. You’re gonna walk around Lincoln Road and see some of the most spectacular foliage in the world.”
Gelber went on to say that projects like this one are part of the process to continually improve the city of Miami Beach.