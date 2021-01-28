MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Students at Cypress Bay High School got an unexpected field trip to the school’s football field after a bomb threat was made.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office just after 1 p.m., deputies were sent to the school, at 18600 Vista Park Boulevard in Weston, in response to the threat which was phoned in.
In an abundance of caution, the school was evacuated with the students being ushered to the nearby field.
Parents were advised of the situation by robocalls. Any parent who wanted to pick up their child was allowed to do so.
Deputies and investigators swept the school for anything suspicious.
