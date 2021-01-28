MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 11,423 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,687,594 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 207 additional deaths, bringing the total to 26,456.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.70% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.29%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,004 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 29 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,797.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 366,127.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.06%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.58%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,038 new cases and 7 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,069.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 169,691 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.33% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.47%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 44 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,262 cases and 40 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.64% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.88%.