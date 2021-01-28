MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Taylen Biggs is not your typical 7-year-old.
The South Florida native has been appointed to the Global Empowerment Mission’s Junior Committee.
With that appointment, she’s committed to donating 1 million blankets to every homeless person in the United States.
CBS4 Photojournalist Peter Miranda was with her when she made her first drop off in Miami.
