TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A tornado that touched down near Tallahassee International airport flipped over a plane, damaged a hangar, and knocked out a weather radar on Wednesday.
It then moved east into residential neighborhoods where it knocked down trees and powerlines and left about three thousand people in the dark. Residents were advised to take shelter and monitor the severe weather as it moves through the area.
The airport was closed as officials assessed the damage, but there were no reported injuries.
More from CBSMiami.com
Donald Trump Launches ‘Office Of The Former President’ In Florida
‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return
Florida Commissioner Refuses To Quit After Pence Comments, ‘He’ll Face Pitchforks And Torches For Failing To Overturn The Presidential Election’
The tornado also caused damage in the city’s Southwood community, where several state offices are located, as well as scattered neighborhoods south of downtown, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jasmine Montgomery.
Weather radar at the airport was still intermittent as the storm moved to counties east of Tallahassee, but Montgomery said the weather service had other radar available to keep watch on the system.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)