By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left three people hospitalized on Tuesday night.

When officers were sent to check out reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of NE 132nd Street around 7:30 p.m., they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Officers also found a car that had crashed into a home at the scene.

Investigators said at the same time, a third person arrived at North Shore Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

Police believe all three are connected.

