MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left three people hospitalized on Tuesday night.
When officers were sent to check out reports of shots being fired in the 500 block of NE 132nd Street around 7:30 p.m., they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
Officers also found a car that had crashed into a home at the scene.
Investigators said at the same time, a third person arrived at North Shore Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- ‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return
- COVID-Sniffing Dogs To Screen Fans At Miami Heat Games
- Donald Trump Launches ‘Office Of The Former President’ In Florida
Police believe all three are connected.