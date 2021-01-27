MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward for information leading to an arrest in a Palmetto Bay murder has been increased.
Miami-Dade police said up to $15,000 is now being offered to find the person who killed 22-year-old Aaron Swerdloff.
On January 6th, police were sent to the area of SW 92nd Avenue and SW 176th Street after they received reports of gunfire.
Arriving officers found Swerdloff, who had been shot.
He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or go to CrimeStoppers305.com and click on “Submit A Tip.”