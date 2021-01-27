MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Shores man who was reported missing last week was found dead Tuesday in a vehicle submerged in an El Portal canal.

Police said at this time they do not suspect foul play.

On Monday, Miami Shores police asked for the public’s help locating 82-year-old Mernier Sainvil.

According to police, he was last seen January 22nd at 6 p.m. leaving his home in a yellow 1999 Ford pickup truck. They added Sainvil has a serious medical condition and missed his last treatment.

On Tuesday, a vehicle was reported submerged in a canal in the 500 block of NW 87th Street.

Miami Shores police said the vehicle and the body were recovered. They confirmed the person inside was Sainvil.

Miami-Dade Police Homicide is now conducting the investigation into this death.

More from CBSMiami.com

Donald Trump Launches ‘Office Of The Former President’ In Florida

‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return

Florida Commissioner Refuses To Quit After Pence Comments, ‘He’ll Face Pitchforks And Torches For Failing To Overturn The Presidential Election’