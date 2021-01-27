MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the same day President Biden laid out his agenda on climate change, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a partnership to help restore a stretch of shoreline along Biscayne Bay.

“There are some that believe that Miami will be completely underwater. There are some that believe that we’re gonna have to retreat or there’s gonna have to be a retreat strategy where people are actually gonna have to abandon their homes and start moving inland. And we’re not going to allow that to happen. So whatever the technology is, whatever the final improvements become, my guarantee to the people of Miami is that we will not do nothing,” said Mayor Suarez.

The City of Miami and The Nature Conservancy were granted $400,000 by the The Chubb Charitable Foundation to help design natured-based solutions to protect the vulnerable shoreline in Morningside Park.

The goal is to preserve the coastline from pollution, toxic discharges, sea level rise and other effects of climate change and also reduce flood risk.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

In the summer of 2020, low oxygen levels killed thousands of fish in the Biscayne Bay and after that, an Algae bloom caused by the combination of high water temperature, lower tides, and dissolved oxygen in the water.