MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Corrections needs your help finding inmate Eduardo Cabana.
According to the department, Cabana was “released in error” from TGK on Monday.
If you see him, you are being asked to call 911.
Law enforcement does not want you to approach him.
Miami-Dade Corrections says it is launching a full internal investigation into Cabana’s release.